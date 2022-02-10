Soap Alums Join ALL RISE On OWN

Marg Helgenberger (ex-Siobhan, RYAN’S HOPE) will be reprising her role of Judge Lisa Benner when ALL RISE debuts on the OWN network in June. When the series was picked up by OWN from CBS, Helgenberger was already commirted to a pilot, which ultimately did not get picked up. In addition, Christian Keyes (ex-Ripley, Y&R) is joining the show as a recast of the character of Robin, played by Todd Williams for the past two seasons. Wilson Bethel (ex-Ryder, Y&R) also stars in the series.