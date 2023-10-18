Soap Alum Reveals Cancer Battle

Susan Sullivan (ex-Lenore, ANOTHER WORLD; ex-Maggie, FALCON CREST et al) revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that she was in the hospital. In a post, which she captioned, “Life‘s surprising little turns try to be ready for them with humor and hope. On we go,” the actress showed herself in a hospital gown, attached to an IV. FC co-star Kristian Alfonso (ex-Pilar; ex-Hope, DAYS) responded, “Thinking of you wishing you a speedy recovery Susan . XO.” (To see the post, click here.) Sullivan followed up her original post with an update, sharing, “Thanks for all the lovely comments and concerns. I had lung cancer. The surgery was successful. The healing process is a struggle, Thanks glad you’re out there! #friends”