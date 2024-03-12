Soap Alum Malachy McCourt Passes Away At 92

Malachy McCourt, best known to soap fans for his 1975-89 run as bartender Kevin MacGuinness on RYAN’S HOPE, passed away on March 11 at the age of 92, The New York Times confirmed.

Born in Brooklyn, NY on September 20, 1931, McCourt was raised in Limerick, Ireland. His late brother, Frank McCourt, won a Pulitzer Prize for his memoir, Angela’s Ashes, which chronicled his impoverished upbringing, and McCourt went on to craft two memoirs of his own, Monk Swimming and Singing My Him Song. He returned to New York in 1952 and opened a pub, Malachy’s, in Manhattan. In addition to his work on RYAN’S HOPE, McCourt worked on SEARCH FOR TOMORROW (as Big Begelowe, 1984-1985), played the memorable role of Father Clarence, who made multiple Christmastime appearances on ALL MY CHILDREN from 2004-09, and on ONE LIFE TO LIVE, he played Kenneally from 1995-97.

He is survived by wife Diana, daughter Siobhan, sons Malachy, Jr., Conor and Cormac, stepdaughter Nina, his nine grandchildren and one great-grandson.