Alan Locher will welcome J. Eddie Peck (ex-Cole, Y&R et al) to his YouTube show, The Locher Room. Peck began his daytime career as Y&R’s Cole, then joined DAYS as Hank and ALL MY CHILDREN as Jake. The actor will appear on Friday, July 28 at 3:00 p.m. ET. To watch the live interview at that time, click here.