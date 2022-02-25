Sean Blakemore Confirms GH Exit

Sean Blakemore, who returned to GH last year to reprise his Daytime Emmy-winning role, Shawn Butler, confirmed on Twitter that his time in Port Charles is coming to an end. After Shawn revealed on air that business will soon take him out of town, Blakemore replied to a fan inquiring about his status, saying, “I appreciate you and ALL my wonderful supporters! I was absolutely NOT let go. It was my decision to exit the show because of other obligations. The GH family has been great to me! Who knows [what’s] to come in the near future.”