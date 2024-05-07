Scene and Heard: Adam J. Harrington (John, General Hospital)

Getting beaten up on the pier may have left General Hospital’s John “Jagger” Cates all bruised and bloodied, but his portrayer, Adam J. Harrington, welcomed the literal change of scenery the scenes offered. “We got to shoot outside,” he shares. “That’s the first time I shot in an ‘exterior.’ It’s a change of scenery and kind of a small crew. It feels like a little independent film. And I think everybody always enjoys being outside. It was a beautiful afternoon when we shot it, too, so that’s always nice.”

While Harrington has done stunts in some of his previous acting gigs, this was the daytime newcomer’s first time doing so for the soap. “Tim [Davison, GH’s stunt coordinator] did a great job with it,” he praises. “The other two guys in the scene were stuntmen. I’ve done stunts for other jobs, so I was familiar with them. Tim walked me through it. Part of it was camera angles. When they throw the punch across my face, they were nowhere near me but that angle made it look like contact. The punch to the gut was me selling that, and then the guy that was holding me just let go of me so I got to fall to the ground.”

Don’t worry; the actor was prepared. “I had knee pads on, so I was protected. Our stunt coordinator and those two stunt performers were fantastic. It came together fairly quickly.” The trickiest part of it all, Harrington admits, was hiding his face so that Carly wouldn’t know who was being attacked when she arrived on the scene. “I mean, the hair helped to a certain extent,” he laughs. “It was a matter of how to hide my face so it would be a fun reveal to the audience, and so Carly wouldn’t know.”