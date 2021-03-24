In celebration of AS THE WORLD TURNS’s 65th anniversary, Alan Locher will welcome Rosemary Prinz (ex-Penny) to his YouTube show, The Locher Room. The actress will join him on Thursday, April 1 at noon E.T. To view the interview, click here.
Tune-In Alert!
Rosemary Prinz Virtual Interview Scheduled
