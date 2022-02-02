Robert Newman’s First Y&R Appearance Announced

Soap vet Robert Newman (ex-Josh, GUIDING LIGHT) will make his Y&R debut as Ashland Locke on February 9. This marks a return to CBS for the actor, who took over for Richard Burgi (ex-Paul, GH et al). In a new interview with Digest, out Friday, the actor talks about his hire and new co-star Amelia Heinle (Victoria). “I already adore her,” Newman relays. “She’s really terrific and she’s a professional through and through and she’s been very generous and patient and we are finding all sorts of really surprising connections between these two characters already.”