Record This: Your Handy Guide To Can't-Miss Episodes

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

Unaware of her secret, R.J. consoles a troubled Luna on Monday, February 19, while Sheila lurks as Hope pleads for Deacon to end things with her…. On Tuesday, February 20, Thomas and Hope get passionate at work, while Luna is blindsided by Zende’s pitch for a future together…. On Wednesday, February 21, Sheila approaches Kelly while she’s on a play date with a friend, and Steffy and Liam unite in their concern over Sheila…. Steffy and Sheila’s (both above) argument gets physical, fast, on Thursday, February 22, and Eric offers Zende a new opportunity…. On Friday, February 23, Finn and Deacon break up Sheila and Steffy’s brawl, and Deacon worries about Sheila’s current state of mind.

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

Jada confronts Everett about being her ex, Bobby, on Monday, February 19…. On Tuesday, February 20, Brady confides in Marlena, while Kate is surprised with a romantic dinner by Roman…. On Wednesday, February 21, Julie, Doug and Maggie (all above) visit the charred remains of the Horton House, prompting family and friends to reminisce in a special episode featuring younger versions of Tom and Alice…. Tate receives a visit from Brady and Theresa, and Steve presents Stephanie with proof that Everett and Bobby are one and the same, on Thursday, February 22…. On Friday, February 23, Xander insists to Rafe that he is innocent.

GENERAL HOSPITAL

On Monday, February 19, Josslyn is determined; Valentin makes an announcement; Tracy (above) feels slighted; Curtis comforts Trina and Stella helps Marshall get answers…. On Tuesday, February 20, Anna makes a proposal to Cyrus; Jordan is surprised; Portia is rocked by Curtis’s admission; Sonny rebuffs Dante; and Valentin counsels Nina….. Ava and Sonny confront their past on Wednesday, February 21, while Nina makes a revelation to Carly and Drew, Trina encourages J osslyn, Felicia helps Lucy, and Spinelli confides in Cody….. On Thursday, February 22, Sonny and Selina put their heads together; Maxie and Spinelli share a close moment; Carly and Drew are at odds; John thwarts Anna and Dante; and Sasha commends Cody….. On Friday, February 23, Sam opens up to Elizabeth; Gregory presses Tracy; Sonny makes a big decision; Kristina and Blaze share a romantic evening; and TJ is concerned.

YOUNG AND RESTLESS

On Monday, February 19, Victor is concerned about Nikki’s decision making; Ashley (above) makes a dangerous choice; and Audra lets her guard down with Tucker (above)…. Nikki falls into a trap on Tuesday, February 20, while Nate gives Audra unsolicited advice, and Adam goes out on a limb to help Sally…. On Wednesday, February 21, Jill throws Billy and Devon a curveball; Abby has a painful reminder about her past; and Phyllis gives Danny a peace offering…. Victor reveals a plan to protect Nikki on Thursday, February 22, as Adam and Chelsea put aside their differences to help Connor, and Nick evaluates his feelings for Sally…. On Friday, February 23, Victor tasks Michael with a tricky assignment; Ashley has a change of heart; and Victoria worries about Claire having a setback.