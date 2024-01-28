Record This: Your Handy Guide To Can't-Miss Episodes

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

On Monday, January 29, Ridge figures out that Thomas proposed to Hope, and Luna demands the truth from Poppy about Bill…. Luna becomes suspicious of Poppy’s secrets on Tuesday, January 30, and Brooke and Ridge are on opposing sides of the Thomas/Hope proposal…. On Wednesday, January 31, Zende purposely interrupts R.J. and Luna’s time together, and Thomas makes an emotional promise to Hope…. Steffy is blindsided on Thursday, February 1 by the news that Thomas proposed to Hope, while Luna attempts to mediate a war of words between Zende and R.J., and Thomas and Hope (both above) make passionate love…. On Friday, February 2, Steffy and Finn take Brooke’s side regarding Hope and Thomas, and R.J. creates a romantic evening for Luna at the beach house.

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

On Monday, January 29, Marlena (above) asks Steve for help with a clearly troubled John (above)…. Sarah’s mystery patient turns out to be Paulina on Tuesday, January 30…. While Paulina and Chanel begin planning Chanel’s wedding on Wednesday, January 31, while Alex accuses Brady of having feelings for Theresa…. On Thursday, February 1, Marlena is a sounding board for Harris on the subject of his feelings for Ava…. Everett is stunned by the admission Stephanie makes on Friday, February 2.

GENERAL HOSPITAL

Spencer and Trina enjoy a romantic dinner in Paris on Monday, January 29, while Dante and Chase look for Esme; Alex has news for Laura; Curtis has his first PT session; and Finn wrestles with an idea regarding his case…. On Tuesday, January 30, Diane’s announcement stuns the courtroom; Curtis and Portia make an urgent decision’ Spencer makes a discovery; Jordan and Anna question Brennan; and Dex alerts Sonny (above) and Ava about a threat…. Lois confronts Olivia; Carly reassures her new staff; Tracy has reservations; Ava is frightened; and Spencer and Trina find themselves in a precarious situation on Wednesday, January 31…. On Thursday, February 1, Laura holds out hope; Carly and Felicia try to help Adam; Drew and Michael face the end of their partnership; Lois shares her ideas for Brook Lynn and Chase’s wedding; and Tracy rises to the occasion…. Josslyn is stunned on Friday, February 2, while Carly meets a new patron’ Laura and Sonny bond; Anna and Jordan set up a meeting; and a surprise guest appears at Laura’s.

YOUNG AND RESTLESS

On Monday, January 29, Victor and Jack disagree on how to help Nikki; Chance sees a new side to Summer; and Audra swallows her pride at the office…. Victor receives shocking news on Tuesday, January 30, as Nick commiserates with Sharon, and Diane (above) worries about Jack helping Nikki…. On Wednesday, January 31, Victor shares words of wisdom with Nick; Victoria and Cole keep a secret from Claire; and Kyle (above) defends his actions at Jabot…. Ashley and Traci arrive in Paris on Thursday, February 1, while Daniel faces the truth about Heather, and Kyle lashes out at Tucker…. On Friday, February 2, Victor busts Jack and Nikki; Billy comforts Chelsea; and Sally surprises Adam.