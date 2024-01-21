Record This: Your Handy Guide To Can't-Miss Episodes

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

On Monday, January 22, Finn and Li (both above) argue over Luna’s true intentions, while Bill, Poppy, R.J. and Luna’s worlds collide at the Malibu beach house…. Hope gives Thomas a decision about their relationship, and Luna is stunned to catch her mom and Bill together on Tuesday, January 23…. Ridge and Eric share a poignant father/son conversation on Wednesday, January 24, while Lina, Luna and Poppy have a heated disagreement about Bill…. Emotions get heated when Li makes an accusation against Poppy, and R.J. plants a thought into Luna’s head about her mom’s past with Bill on Thursday, January 25…. On Friday, January 26, Poppy reminisces about the unforgettable night she and Bill met, and a smitten Bill prepares for another magical night with Poppy.

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

On Monday, January 22, Eric apologizes to Marlena (both above) for how Sloan behaved at the dinner party…. Everett is displeased when Stefan asks Chad for a favor, and Paulina panics about her cancer diagnoses on Tuesday, January 23…. Brady gets together with Kristen and Rachel on Wednesday, January 24, while Sloan is shocked when Eric tells her that Leo is coming over…. Ava and Stefan are questioned by Rafe and Harris about their involvement in Clyde’s drug ring on Thursday, January 25…. On Friday, January 26, Jada opens up to Stephanie and Rafe about her ex-husband.

GENERAL HOSPITAL

Laura consults with Dante about legal avenues regarding Ace; Esme visits Heather; Tracy and Scott engage in a battle of wits; Nina reels from Drew’s decision; and Brook Lynn and Chase have a question for Gregory on Monday, January 22… On Tuesday, January 23, Tracy plays along with Scott; Lucy tries to reassure Martin; Finn (above) is anxious about his upcoming trial; Curtis awaits the results of his examination; and Anna is worried about Jordan…. Curtis throws a bon voyage party for Trina and Spencer on Wednesday, January 24, while Heather opens up to Laura; Kevin appears to get through to Esme; Kristina learns the result of her pregnancy test; and Spinelli accuses Cody of being interested in Maxie…. On Thursday, January 25, Laura, Dante and Chase make an alarming discovery; Sonny advises Alexis; Martin thinks he has positive evidence that can be used in court; Jordan enlists Brick’s help; and Robert and Diane find themselves at an impasse over Sonny…. Spencer and Trina arrive in Paris; Finn takes the stand at his trial; Laura voices her regrets; Ava and Sonny make plans; and Valentin has a proposition for Nina on Friday, January 26.

YOUNG AND RESTLESS

On Monday, January 22, Victor and Victoria disagree on Claire’s place in the family; Sharon points Nick in the right direction; and Daniel plays with fire…. Nikki looks for closure on Tuesday, January 23, while Kyle and Summer start a new chapter, and Ashley confides in Traci…. On Wednesday, January 24, Victor worries about Nikki’s decision-making; Abby sets her sights on a new endeavor; and Jack steps up to support Nikki…. Devon backs Daniel into a corner on Thursday, January 25, as Audra shares a secret with Nate, and Chance makes a confession to Billy (both above)…. On Friday, January 26, Traci takes a leap of faith for Ashley; Victoria leans on Nate; and Diane pushes Nikki’s buttons.