Record This: Your Handy Guide To Can't-Miss Episodes

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

On Monday, December 18, R.J. and Zende argue over their grandfather and the company, and Ridge second-guesses himself about the harrowing decision he made for Eric (both above)…. Zende is incredulous when R.J. receives a position Zende wants on Tuesday, December 19, while Brooke reflects on her unique connection with Eric…. On Wednesday, December 20, Finn admits his greatest fear to Bridget, and Zende makes a startling realization and shares it with Luna…. Steffy worries that she made the wrong decision on Thursday, December 21, while Finn and Bridget present an option that puts Ridge in an untenable position…. On Friday, December 22, as Eric lies unconscious and unable to breathe on his own, Steffy, Ridge, Brooke, Finn, and Bridget discuss his wishes and lovingly recall memories with their family patriarch.

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

Sloan is poised to confess to stealing Nicole’s baby when Harris makes an announcement on Monday, December 18…. On Tuesday, December 19, Stephanie comes face to face with Chad, Alex and then Everett, while Chad spars with Stefan…. Tripp cheers up Wendy on Wednesday, December 20…. On Thursday, December 21, John, Marlena, Steve, Kayla, Kate and Roman take a stroll down memory lane…. The annual Horton tree-trimming party takes place (above), and Doug and Julie remember Christmases past, on Friday, December 22.

GENERAL HOSPITAL

Kristina’s feelings for Blaze grow; Molly and TJ receive bad news; Trina stands up to Esme; Dante and Anna make a discovery; and Brook Lynn and Chase get into the holiday spirit on Monday, December 18…. On Tuesday, December 19, Anna and Dante are in a dangerous situation; Sonny shuts down Cyrus; Carly is in trouble; Nina asks Michael for help; and Lucy shares her frustrations with Kevin…. Stella and Marshall grow closer on Wednesday, December 20, while Aiden and Elizabeth have a heart-to-heart, Dex grows concerned about Adam’s behavior, Anna and Valentin come to a realization, and Laura and Kevin fret about Charlotte…. On Thursday, December 21, Lois and Tracy (above) go head to head; Michael attempts to placate Ned; Anna turns to Kevin for help; Spinelli puts Cody on notice; and Dante updates Sonny on the shooter…. Friends and family gather at the hospital for the reading of “The Night Before Christmas”; Kristina makes a case to Molly and TJ; Jordan puts Cyrus on notice; Esme make a holiday gesture to Spencer; and Carly is surprised on Friday, December 22.

YOUNG AND RESTLESS

On Monday, December 18, Victor keeps his guard up; Billy informs Jack he’s leaving Jabot; and Victoria (above) and Cole learn the truth about Claire…. Victor and Nikki receive an unexpected guest on Tuesday, December 19, as Tucker presents Phyllis an unexpected offer, and Jack puts the brakes on Kyle’s plan…. On Wednesday, December 20, Traci helps the Abbotts get into the Christmas spirit; Billy stands his ground to defend Jill; and Abby helps Devon with a holiday dilemma…. Victor gives Nate a warning on Thursday, December 21, while Ashley and Jack celebrate Tucker’s professional demise, and Jordan pushes Nikki too far…. On Friday, December 22, Michael thinks outside of the box to surprise Lauren; Phyllis puts coal in Christine’s stocking; and Daniel is reminded of the true meaning of Christmas.

