Record This: Your Handy Guide To Can't-Miss Episodes

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

On Monday, November 27, Hope and Deacon go at it about the other’s dubious relationship choice, and Ridge comes to terms with the fact that his father is dying…. Consoling a heartbroken Steffy, Finn decides to look at Eric’s case on Tuesday, November 28, and Brooke and Katie debate over Eric’s illness before reaching a pact…. On Wednesday, November 29, separately, Ridge and R.J. struggle with their guilt over Eric, and Eric has a health scare at the Forrester CEO’s office…. Donna models Eric’s newest creation of his signature line on Thursday, November 30, while Steffy, Ridge and Brooke (all above) double down on staying united…. On Friday, December 1, Eric decides to host a grand gala in honor of his legacy and last collection, and Steffy tells the family they will do whatever it takes to keep Eric happy, even if they have to pretend and withhold information.

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

On Monday, November 27, Jada offers Leo a deal, and Stefan and Ava make a devious plan…. Everett conspires with Stephanie on Tuesday, November 28…. On Wednesday, November 29, Xander overhears Alex and Theresa (all above)…. Dimitri threatens to spill the beans on Thursday, November 30…. On Friday, December 1, Tate intervenes between Chanel and Johnny.

GENERAL HOSPITAL

On Monday, November 27, Thanksgiving continues in Port Charles; Sonny senses something off between Anna and Nina; Marshall is worried about Curtis; Gloria shares with Lois that she is in some trouble; and Stella and Portia make a realization…. Dante gets some disturbing news on Tuesday, November 28; Alexis has a meeting with Laura; Sam is concerned about Drew’s recent behavior; Elizabeth tries to reassure Finn; and Molly and TJ have a disagreement…. On Wednesday, November 29, Sonny confronts Ava; Martin helps Finn with his legal issues; Maxie opens up to Felicia; Dante and Chase collaborate on an investigation; and Gloria gets some help from her family…. Dante has questions for Ava on Thursday, November 30, Dex relays a message to Sonny; Portia gives TJ some advice; Sonny makes plans for Christmas Eve; and James enlists Cody’s help…. On Friday, December 1, Carly has an interesting encounter at Kelly’s; Sonny gets a proposition; Ava makes a confession to Nina; Brook Lynn panics from family pressure; and Kristina consoles Molly (both above).

YOUNG AND RESTLESS

On Monday, November 27, Victor demands answers on Nikki’s whereabouts, while Jordan and Claire reveal their motives…. Victor leads the Newmans into battle as Nikki fights for her life against Jordan on Tuesday, November 28…. On Wednesday, November 29, Victor defends Nikki at all costs, while Jordan and Claire stand their ground….. Jack (above l.) keeps Billy in line on Thursday, November 30, while Diane interferes in Kyle’s (both above) love life, and Abby questions Ashley about her feelings for Tucker…. On Friday, December 1, Sharon helps Chance make an important decision; Ashley tries to keep the peace; and Audra questions Kyle’s loyalty.