Digest: What was Wyatt wearing when he first met Hope in 2013?
Brooks: “A huge leaf.”
Digest: Technically, the correct answer is nothing, but his nudity was covered up with a leaf. We’ll award half a point.
Digest: What was the full name of the company Wyatt helped his mother run?
Brooks: “Quinn Artisan Jewelers, I believe.”
Digest: Correct.
Digest: True or false: When Hope fled L.A. after she miscarried her and Wyatt’s baby at the close of 2014, she relocated to Paris.
Brooks: “Shoot…. I believe it was Italy, not Paris?”
Digest: Correct; Hope moved to Milan.
Digest: True or false: In 2015, Wyatt and Maya once shared a kiss.
Brooks: “False. She’s probably the one person Wyatt hasn’t been with yet.”
Digest: Correct, although Wyatt did kiss Maya’s little sister, Nicole.
Digest: When Wyatt and Steffy exchanged wedding rings in 2016, they were: a. Gold c. Titanium b. Platinum d. None of the above
Brooks: “I don’t think it’s any of those. It was a tattoo.”
Digest: Correct.
Digest: True or false: When Wyatt discovered that Quinn kidnapped an amnesiac Liam in 2016, the first thing the guys did when reunited was tie her to a chair until the police came.
Brooks: “False. We threw that crazy person in the closet!”
Digest: Correct.
Digest: Why did Quinn and Wyatt leave their hometown of Las Vegas so suddenly under the cover of night?
Brooks: “I’m not sure…. Did we ever say why?”
Digest: Correct. We are still waiting for an explanation as to why the Fullers fled Las Vegas so suddenly.
Digest: Where did Wyatt first run into his old flame, Flo, in March of 2019?
Brooks: “Bikini [Bar]!”
Digest: Correct. The lovebirds reunited when Flo was waitressing at the hot spot.
Digest: In 2020, what did Flo write on Sally’s underwear so that Wyatt would realize she was in trouble?
Brooks: “Help! Love, Flo.”
Digest: Incorrect, but not by much. It was, “Help me. Flo.”
Final Score: 8.5 out of 10.
Brooks: “These were all great! Number 8 was hard!”