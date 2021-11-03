From Abby becoming a new mother and now finding out that Chance is dead, how do you like all the heavy-duty stuff you’re playing? “It’s so interesting because on one hand, I’m so thankful to be given something challenging to do but it also comes with such great responsibility. It’s so sad to know that in real life it happens all of the time, that people do get the kind of news that a loved one has died. We’re on a soap opera and acting this tragedy out, but there are people who experience this first-hand and my heart just goes out to them. So, I feel like I have to do right by this story because it’s so terrible.”

How did you feel about Stitch turning out to be Mariah’s kidnapper? “That was actually really hard for me because I love Sean Carrigan [ex-Stitch] so much. I was really crying in those scenes between Ben and Abby because I didn’t want either one of them to leave. I really wanted Ben to stay a good guy. That said, Sean and I are such great friends and you really do need to be comfortable with someone to be able to pour all these emotions into a scene. I’m sad to see Sean go but I’m really excited to see where this story goes.”

It seems a given that Abby will have a very emotional journey as she navigates this new chapter of her life. “Yes, it’s going to be a very difficult time for her, but Abby needs to find happiness at some point because she’s having a rough go of it. She’s so happy to be a mother, but now the thought of doing this on her own is very daunting for her. It’s hard to be Abby Newman sometimes.

However, it looks like Abby will get a lot of loving support from Devon. What do you think of the prospect of them falling in love? “I feel like there are cool things coming up for them even though I really don’t know what’s going to happen. I’ve been pitching a Devon/Abby storyline for almost nine years now, so when they said that Abby’s egg would be fertilized by Devon’s sperm, I was like, ‘This is perfect! They’re going to be together in some way!’ Also, that shows you just how much pull I have with the writers. I’ve been pitching Devon and Abby for so long that it almost became like a running joke. Of course, the writers are much smarter than me, so I just trust that they have an exciting story coming up for Abby.”

Are you pleased that Abby is being written as smart and resourceful? “I am. A lot of people underestimate Abby because of her past with The Naked Heiress but she’s really come into her own. Even though Devon was the one who said, ‘Hey, there’s something going on with Stitch,’ it was cool how she took it into her own hands. I like that she’s being written with the instinct of Victor Newman and the strength of Ashley Abbott. You would think that their kid would be on top of things, so I like how they’re writing Abby now.”

What else would you like to see happen with Abby? “To tell you the truth, I think she should open up her own detective agency. She’s really good about sorting out clues and getting to the truth. I think she’s got what it takes to be a great private investigator.”