Well, Kelly, Britt is very single at the moment, and I can’t help but notice that every time you’re in a scene with a guy, Twitter goes nuts and wants Britt with that guy. “This is true [laughs]. Yes, they do.”

Let’s discuss some examples of this, starting with Drew. Do you think Britt would consider him as an option? “Oooooh. I mean, that would be an interesting one! I definitely think it could happen. I wonder how Britt would feel knowing that it’s Jason’s brother. That’s this weird thing, you know? But she’s done far worse! I think she would get over that fact if she did fall in love. There’s definitely an option for the two of them.”

What about a possible Britt/Austin match? Their scenes get a huge response online. “Hmmm. I really like their friendship; I really enjoy working on the Austin/Britt [dynamic] on that level. I don’t think they’re very similar, but it might work! I think they would be an interesting pairing. I think we’re still trying to figure out who Austin is, you know what I mean? There’s so little that has been said about this character and where he comes from and who he is and what he’s doing there and how he got there. It would be nice for that to kind of be revealed and I think it slowly is. Right now, though, I’m really enjoying the friendship Britt has with him, so we shall see. [Pause] I’ve always thought it’s so funny that you have to be in a couple, you know what I mean? Where’s the, like, single, badass women that are totally cool being single and are super-successful in their careers and love their life? I think it would be interesting to show that!”

Do you think Britt is even ready for another stab at romance? “I don’t necessarily feel Britt is. I think she’s putting on a nice facade of, ‘Yeah, I’m going to move on and I’m going out to The Savoy and I want to mingle and meet people.’ I don’t think she is quite ready to open herself up in that way again. I mean, she’ll hook up, but I don’t see her really opening herself up again at the moment.”

Is it flattering to you, though, that the viewers are looking out for Britt’s prospects? “It is! It makes me smile. I read the tweets as well and all the nice things the fans say. It makes me happy that they like Britt and Austin and I am having a great time working with Roger [Howarth, Austin]. He’s such a fascinating individual and it’s nice that Britt has fans that want to see her happy because she really does deserve it! It’s been a long road for her. My friend, who doesn’t really watch soaps but is somewhat aware of my character, is like, ‘Britt has it really hard!’ Like, ‘What is wrong with this character?’ I’m like, ‘I know! She just cannot win in life!’ ”

She does have one solid long-term relationship, albeit a platonic one, with Brad, who is back in her orbit now following his parole. “I’m so happy Britt has Brad in her life! She’s already a little lonely. I couldn’t imagine how lonely she’d be if Brad wasn’t there!

Lately though, Britt and Brad have been sneaking around because his aunt has forbidden him to hang out with her. What does Britt make of Selina thinking she’s a bad influence? “Britt doesn’t like it one bit! No one’s gonna tell her who to be friends with, especially since Brad is her go-to amigo! They are two peas in a pod. I don’t know what’s going to happen with Aunt Selina, but yeah, right now they’re sneaking around and hoping Aunt Selina’s minions, as Britt calls them, don’t see them. It’ll be an interesting story to have that back-and-forth with her. I love working with the actress, Lydia [Look]. She’s so good.”