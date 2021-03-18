Willow is growing closer with Chase again, but also seems to have lingering feelings for Michael. What is your perspective on that? “I don’t think that Willow was expecting to develop such strong feelings for Michael, but I think that they have this really deep trust and connection. I don’t think either one of them, at the moment, is willing to admit it or take that leap. They are still trying to figure out if they still have feelings for their exes and trying to figure out if what they experienced was real, since they were in a quote-unquote fake marriage. Willow is obviously very confused about how she feels for each person, but there are deep feelings happening with both.”

How do you think it feels for Willow when she sees Michael with Sasha? “I think there is definitely some jealousy, whether she wants to admit it or not.”

Willow’s living in the gatehouse now, but did you enjoy your time as a resident of the Quartermaine mansion? “Yes, I did! And I think that for Willow, it was really fun because she’s never had a big family and experienced that dynamic. She got to meet so many people and grow close with them and actually live in a home with a bunch of people.”

Have you enjoyed sharing scenes with Chase’s on-screen parents, Gregory Harrison (Gregory) and Kim Delaney (Jackie)? “I love it! It has been so fun getting to know Gregory and Kim. They are so wonderful. And of course, Michael [Easton, Finn] and Finola [Hughes, Anna] are also so fun to work with and so sweet. They have a really interesting group dynamic; they’re like such a little family unit! They all care for each other so much and it’s really fun to see.”

How is Willow handling the realization that Nina, of all people, is Wiley’s grandmother? “I think that it’s definitely jarring because of Nina and Willow’s past. At first, it’s like, ‘How do we handle this situation?’ Willow decided to let her see Wiley for a multitude of reasons, but when Nina revealed to Wiley [that Nelle was his birth mother] and Wiley repeated it to Willow, I think it definitely triggered Willow in a way that she wasn’t expecting because it reminds her of the baby that she lost and that she is not, in fact, Wiley’s [biological] mom. I guess we’ll see how Willow handles it going forward, but in that moment, not too pretty!”

Willow is also going through a career change. What do you think about her decision to become a nurse? “I like it! I love that Willow was a schoolteacher and got to represent that, but I think it’s cool because Willow has revealed that she has a plan to maybe combine these two career paths and create something new and awesome, and her work with kids could really help her in this new career path. I think it’s great.”

Of course, this greatly increases the chances of you having to perform at the Nurses' Ball. "I'm like, 'I need to get into some singing lessons ASAP [laughs]!' I don't want to do that to the poor fans."