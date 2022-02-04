During Mariah and Tessa’s discussion about adoption, it was surprising to finally hear them refer to themselves as a same-sex couple because their sexual orientation has never been mentioned on air. “I know! When Camryn [Grimes, Mariah] and I first read that, we were like, ‘Oh, my God! Here we go! We’re saying it!’ ”

So, it caught you off-guard, as well? “Yeah, it was really interesting. There are so many times I’ve asked, ‘Have we ever acknowledged that?’ It’s a thing, we assume, that everyone knows when they see them, like, ‘Of course they are!’ ”

Which is much safer in the bubble of Genoa City. “Yes, but there’s still the reality of what their lives would look like compared to the other couples and the fact that they might have a struggle with adopting a child just because they’re a same-sex couple. It was nice that it was acknowledged.”

You and Camryn have both said that you appreciate how the show is writing for them. They’re just another couple, it’s no big deal, and “gay” or “lesbian” was never thrown around. “Yeah, it was nice. It was just a story about them falling in love. Tessa did have a coming-out scene but it was a discussion that probably hadn’t been done before, where it’s not a huge deal and she and Mariah could just fall into this naturally.”

Do you appreciate that there hasn’t been any pushback to the pairing on air? “Oh, of course. It’s been lovely that people have been so accepting, especially Mariah’s mom. There’s never been a question with Sharon of whether or not that part of her daughter’s relationship is okay, which is nice. Of course, if it wasn’t, then it would be a matter of, ‘It’s none of your damn business,’ but it’s never come to that.”

However, don’t you think it gets a little unreal when everyone is always so accepting? “It does reach a point of, ‘Where’s the rest of America?’ When I travel to another part of the country and listen to some of the things that people say around me, I have to remind myself, ‘Oh, wow. I’m not in California anymore.’ It’s just a mindset that, of course, I wish was different, but there’s a reality there, that to do this thoughtfully and eloquently can be really hard for the writers. I don’t envy them but they always do a wonderful job.”

So, does that mean you’re ready for some blowback about them being a gay couple wanting to adopt and the challenges that come with that? “I’ve always wanted to push the envelope a little bit more about the reality of their relationship. But I would love that kind of world Genoa City is to exist so that kids and teens or anyone watching would go, ‘Oh, my God. You can have a life where people are accepting.’ I would love that message but I also don’t think it’s realistic, unfortunately. I’m looking forward to where this story goes.”