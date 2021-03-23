COCKTAIL HOUR: Lily presented Billy with the perfect Valentine’s Day gift: a bottle of his favorite single-malt scotch, aged 25 years. Flaviar.com offers an array of this special whiskey in a range of prices from $168.99 (Glenfarclas) to $1,053.99 (The Dalmore).

HERE’S THE RUB: Devon and Amanda were on the same wavelength when they exchanged their own Valentine’s Day gifts: They got each other massages at the tony Grand Phoenix. A relaxing 60-minute rubdown at the similarly chi-chi Edgewater Hotel and Spa in Madison, WI, a city similar to Genoa City, costs $135, while massages for two take place in a special couples suite and are priced at $270.

THE GAMES PEOPLE PLAY: Since a shared love of video games is central to their history, Phyllis played Cupid for Nick on Valentine’s Day by offering him a Nintendo Switch portable game device, which features a 6.2-inch, multitouch screen and, much to Nick’s delight, came preloaded with Prime Aggression 6. You can find this gadget at Target.com for $299.99.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE: Until Chelsea recovers fully from her stroke, she’s using a high-back tilt wheelchair from Probasics to maneuver around the penthouse. The wheelchair can be found on many medical supply websites, including vitalitymedical.com, where a fully reclining model with padded elevating leg rests is priced as low as $345.29.

ALMOST PARADISE: Nate and Elena flew to the city of Manzanillo on the Southwestern coast of Mexico for a romantic getaway, although the trip was cut short when she confessed to sleeping with Devon. For the brief time they were there, the couple enjoyed luxe beachfront lodging similar to the ones available at Manzanillo’s Las Hadas By Brisas, where a room with a private balcony overlooking the ocean starts at $170 per night.