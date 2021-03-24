BOUND TOGETHER: Mazel tov to TJ and Molly on their recent domestic partnership! In Rochester, NY, which is similar in size and location to Port Charles, it costs $75 to obtain a domestic partnership license. If the happy couple misplaced the document, they’d be charged $10 to replace it, and if (heaven forfend!) they chose to dissolve their partnership, that, too, would cost $75.

WHAT BECOMES OF THE BROKENHEARTED: We know the specific two-halved heart necklace that belonged to Nelle and Nina was one of a kind, and was commissioned by Phyllis Caulfield to tie mother and daughter together. But a similar pendant crafted from 14K yellow gold can be purchased from designer Anine Bing at www.aninebing.com for $299 — the chains are sold separately. An even more affordable option is the Gabi Rielle 22K gold vermeil (meaning it has a sterling silver base) BFF Heart Pendant Necklace, which comes with two chains and retails for $85.20 (currently on sale from $142) on saksoff5th.com.

A DOLL’S LIFE: Carly’s unsuccessful bid to swap Nelle’s original half of the heart necklace with a fake to stave off Nina’s discovery that she gave birth to the late Ms. Benson took her to Wyndemere — specifically, to Avery’s pink and blue dollhouse, where the little girl had stashed her “good-luck charm”. The exact model that Avery’s dolls call home is the Melissa & Doug Multi-Level Dollhouse, which retails for $119.99 and comes with 19 individually hand-painted solid wood doll furniture pieces with working doors and drawers.

PRICE OF ADMISSION: Cameron secretly applied early decision to Stanford, but has hemmed and hawed over whether he will actually attend, given his family’s travails. If he did choose to enroll at the prestigious California university, it would come with a hefty price tag. For the 2020-21 academic year, tuition totaled $55,473, with room and board costing an additional $17,256. The university estimates that even without factoring in travel, student fees, books, supplies and personal expenses run each pupil around $5,280. Plus, as a first-year student, Cam would be on the hook for a $525 New Student Orientation Fee and a $250 Document Fee, for a grand total of $74,570 — a hefty sum by any stretch, but particularly given that mom Liz has been cash-strapped since Britt reduced her hours at the hospital.

BETTER SAFE THAN SORRY: Alexis’s house is outfitted with a home security system that requires a passcode for entry — a detail Tracy didn’t take into account when she framed Ned’s former flame for a DWI by claiming that Alexis had gone into the house before getting back on the road, and a call to the security force monitoring the system allowed Sam to catch Tracy in her lie and exonerate her mom. A SimpliSafe home security system similar to Alexis’s retails for $294.93 on SimpliSafe.com.

SHUT UP AND DRIVE: Once Alexis’s name was cleared, she was able to recover her driver’s license, which had been suspended. In the state of New York, there is a $100 suspension termination fee associated with the restoration of a driver’s license.

WORK FROM HOME: When the Corinthos living room was redesigned last year, Production Designer Jennifer Elliott provided Sonny with a corner workspace anchored by a Restoration Hardware desk from its French Contemporary Collection. You can get your own business done (but hopefully break fewer laws in the process) with the same piece, which goes for $1,750- $2,295, depending on the stain and hardware finishes. The luxe decor of the room is tied together by the Gramercy Gold Hexagon Patterned rug from Crate & Barrel, which is available in four sizes ranging in price from $599 to $1,599.

ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM: There’s a touch of whimsy at the nurses’ station on the pediatric floor at G.H.: A sticky-note dispenser in the shape of an elephant. We found the same item on Amazon (the Post-it Pop-up Note Dispenser, Bear design), with the same aqua note pad, for $13.16.

QUITE A STRETCH: Britt accompanied pregnant Maxie to prenatal yoga recently. At Yoga Parkside in Buffalo, NY, a bundle of six class sessions for moms-to-be can be purchased for $108, with drop-in single classes available for $16.

THAT MASKED MAN: To keep an eye on Trina without being detected, a presumed-dead Taggert skulked around on Halloween in a Darth Vader costume. We found an adult male get-up identical to the one he wore on HalloweenCostumes.com for $74.99; Taggert also shelled out an additional $14.99 for the optional gloves.

HIDE AND SEEK: Scotty’s sleek new penthouse set features a black leather couch accented with brown cowhide throw pillows. We found similar cushions on Room & Board’s website for $179 and $169, depending on the size; but if you go faux, Overstock.com can hook you up for between $42.49 and $52.69, depending on the size.