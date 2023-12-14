Preview: THE BAY Celebrates Its 100th Episode

On Thursday, December 14, the Daytime Emmy-winning series THE BAY, now in its eighth season, will celebrate its 100th episode with a special that will include a montage tribute honoring soap legends Jacklyn Zeman (ex-Sofia; ex-Bobbie, GH) and Nicolas Coster (ex-Jack et al), who both passed away this year, as well as a look back at some of Bay City’s most iconic moments as Pete (Kristos Andrews) and Zoey (Taylor Stanley) reminisce at at The Garrett Tavern. Check out the promo here, and tune in to THE BAY at 4pm E.T./1pm P.T., with an encore presentations at 9pm E.T./6pm P.T. and midnight E.T./9pm P.T.