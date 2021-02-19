Check It Out

Personality Contest: Roger Howarth

MOM AND POP SHOP

Todd: Was stunned to discover as an adult that his birth parents were Victor Lord and Irene Manning.

Franco: Was stunned to discover as an adult that his birth parents were Scott Baldwin and Heather Webber.

MR. BOOMBASTIC

Todd: Planted a bomb on Guy Armitage’s yacht, killing him.

Franco: Strapped Lulu to a bomb, nearly killing her.

LADY OF MY HEART Todd: Only had eyes for Rebecca — until Blair came along.

Franco: Only had eyes for Nina — until Elizabeth came along.

DEADLY AFFAIRS

Todd: Was presumed dead after being shot in the back in Ireland.

Franco: Was presumed dead after being shot by Jason.

BREAKING UP IS HARD TO DO

Todd: Dumped Blair at the altar by saying, “Hell no” instead of “I do.”

Franco: Dumped Carly at the altar by saying, “Hell no” instead of “I do.”

CHILDHOOD TRAGEDY

Todd: Was abused as a child by his adoptive father, Peter Manning.

Franco: Was abused as a child by his mother’s boyfriend, Jim Harvey.

TALKING CURE

Todd: Was in therapy with Ray and Rae.

Franco: Was in therapy with Kevin.

GIRL TROUBLES

Todd: Kidnapped his baby, Starr, devastating wife Blair.

Franco: Kidnapped Liz’s baby, Aiden, devastating future wife Liz.

DOUBLE LIFE

Todd: His memories were implanted into his twin brother, Victor, by their diabolical mother.

Franco: Drew’s memories were implanted into him by diabolical Dr. Cabot.

MURDER WAS THE CASE

Todd: Arrested for Victor Lord, Jr.’s murder.

Franco: Arrested for Kiki Jerome’s murder.

