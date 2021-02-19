Personality Contest: Roger Howarth

MOM AND POP SHOP
Todd: Was stunned to discover as an adult that his birth parents were Victor Lord and Irene Manning.
Franco: Was stunned to discover as an adult that his birth parents were Scott Baldwin and Heather Webber.
MR. BOOMBASTIC
Todd: Planted a bomb on Guy Armitage’s yacht, killing him.
Franco: Strapped Lulu to a bomb, nearly killing her.
LADY OF MY HEART Todd: Only had eyes for Rebecca — until Blair came along.
Franco: Only had eyes for Nina — until Elizabeth came along.
DEADLY AFFAIRS
Todd: Was presumed dead after being shot in the back in Ireland.
Franco: Was presumed dead after being shot by Jason.
BREAKING UP IS HARD TO DO
Todd: Dumped Blair at the altar by saying, “Hell no” instead of “I do.”
Franco: Dumped Carly at the altar by saying, “Hell no” instead of “I do.”
CHILDHOOD TRAGEDY
Todd: Was abused as a child by his adoptive father, Peter Manning.
Franco: Was abused as a child by his mother’s boyfriend, Jim Harvey.
TALKING CURE
Todd: Was in therapy with Ray and Rae.
Franco: Was in therapy with Kevin.
GIRL TROUBLES
Todd: Kidnapped his baby, Starr, devastating wife Blair.
Franco: Kidnapped Liz’s baby, Aiden, devastating future wife Liz.
DOUBLE LIFE
Todd: His memories were implanted into his twin brother, Victor, by their diabolical mother.
Franco: Drew’s memories were implanted into him by diabolical Dr. Cabot.
MURDER WAS THE CASE
Todd: Arrested for Victor Lord, Jr.’s murder.
Franco: Arrested for Kiki Jerome’s murder.