Performers Of The Week

Melody Thomas Scott & Colleen Zenk (Nikki and Jordan, THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS)

Y&R produced an epic showdown between Nikki and Jordan as the two women squared off, with riveting performances by daytime titans Melody Thomas Scott and Colleen Zenk.

As Jordan lured a drunken Nikki to a remote cabin, Scott presented a pathetically vulnerable image of her character — stumbling, with hands grasping the air to keep her balance — while Zenk conjured up Jordan’s menacing presence with an almost gleeful glint in her eyes and the corners of her mouth slightly curled up in a Bride of Chucky smile.

Because of her inebriated state, Nikki wasn’t the least bit fearful. In fact, Scott played her as almost amusingly antagonistic as she stared down a gun-toting Jordan, who, once again, voiced her decades-in-the-making revenge plot against the Newmans. “Oh, for God’s sake, the past is the past,” an unimpressed Nikki slurred as Scott lazily bobbed her head. Leaning in for effect, Zenk’s Jordan cooed, “Watching you die will be reward enough.” Scott deflated the tension of the harrowing moment with Nikki’s tossed-off response: “Man, I need a drink.”

Jordan next produced the reason Nikki had come: Claire, drugged and slumped over, unconscious in a wheelchair. When Jordan was momentarily distracted, Nikki smashed a bottle over her tormentor’s head, sending Jordan collapsing to the floor. But as Nikki was trying to help Claire, Jordan screamed and tackled Nikki in true horror movie fashion. Their brawl was suddenly halted by Claire, now holding Jordan’s gun and ordering her aunt to stand down. Zenk tightened her facial muscles and widened her eyes, affecting a look of motherly concern. “We’re family,” she stated calmly. “Don’t do this. Don’t turn on me now.” When a shaky Claire loosened her grip on the gun, Jordan triumphantly sneered, “You’re weak.”

Nikki had had enough. “Oh, for God’s sake, will you just shut up!” she blared before shoving Jordan against a wall, hard enough to knock her out. In the next second, Scott deftly softened her demeanor and voice, allowing her character’s authentic maternal compassion to shine through as Nikki comforted Claire.

As the police led Jordan away in handcuffs, Nikki got the last word. “Get her out of our sight!” Scott huffed with disdain. Zenk defiantly glared back, her face contorted with rage, before adding a silent yet chilling coda of arched eyebrows, as if to signal to Nikki not to get too comfortable — this war was far from over.

Their characters couldn’t be more different, but the nail-biting, life-and-death duel between Nikki and Jordan showcased the fierceness and strength of their legendary portrayers in equally dazzling fashion. Their on-screen partnership may be new, but each actress is delivering a master class, their combined acting prowess resulting in deliciously high-caliber drama that will leave an indelible mark on the Y&R landscape for some time to come.