New Flick For BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL's Lawrence Saint-Victor

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL fave Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter) has a new character to add to his resume: He takes on the role of Luke in ONE NIGHT STAY, a thriller premiering on BET+ on Thursday, January 4. The actor enthused on Instagram, “What better way to bring in the new year, than with a new project??!! I had the honor of acting in this DOPE thriller One Night Stay. Check it out on @betplus on 1/4/24. Big shout to our wonderful director, amazing actors, dynamite producers, and our super talented crew!! CHECK IT OUT!!!”

The film also stars Essence Atkins, Stephen Bishop, Iyana Halley (pictured below with Saint-Victor), LeToya Luckett and MC Lyte.

In the flick, Halley plays Jessica, a woman who has a one-night stand with Marcus, played by Bishop, then refuses to leave the luxurious mansion where he resides with unsuspecting wife Milan (Luckett).

To see more of Saint-Victor’s shots from the project, click here.