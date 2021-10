Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Katrina Bowden (Flo, B&B) has been cast in the indie film, Dead Wrong, reports Deadline.com exclusively. The actress will play Barbara. “Excited for this one!” she posted on Instagram. For more, click here.