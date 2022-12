Josh Flagg, who is one of the stars of Bravo’s real-estate reality series, MILLION DOLLAR LISTING LOS ANGELES, will appear on DAYS in May 2023, people.com reported exclusively. In photos released by the website, Flagg will cross paths with Robert Scott Wilson’s Alex and Abigail Klein’s Stephanie. “Excited to be a soap opera star! Catch me on Days of Our Lives in May 2023,” he posted. Season 14 of MDLA premieres tonight on Bravo.