Michael Fairman Releases New Single

Soap journalist Michael Fairman has released a new single, “Better Late Than Never,” which can be heard on all major music streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music. “The song is about that it’s never too late to go after what you want — whether it be in relationships, or personal or professional goals, and for that, sometimes you’ve got to lay it all on the line, walk through fire if you have to for the reward to be great,” Fairman explains. “And isn’t better to have tried and failed, love and lost and love again, then to not have tried at all?” To listen, click here or here.