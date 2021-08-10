Melissa Reeves Back To DAYS!

Look for Melissa Reeves to reprise the role of DAYS’s Jennifer at the holidays. The news was first reported by Kelli Gustafson on Twitter (https://twitter.com/SuperKelli24), who met Melissa, her husband, Scott Reeves (ex-Steven, GH et al), and daughter Emily at a fan event in Tennessee. “Missy will be back for the Christmas episode,” she posted, then responded to other tweets, adding, “She said she was coming back for that ep but I didn’t push her for more info. I really wish I would have though…. She said she’ll be there for ornament hanging! This is a Christmas miracle.” Reeves, who first joined the soap in 1985, opted not to return when DAYS resumed production in September 2020 post-lockdown, staying closer to home where both of her children, Emily and Larry, welcomed sons. Cady McClain (ex-Dixie, ALL MY CHILDREN et al) stepped into the role and won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Performer.