Calendar Girl: Kate Roberts

1993: Kate worked to conceal the truth about Lucas’s paternity from her son, and was revealed to be the secret investor in The Spectator.

1994: Kate’s eggs were harvested as she and Victor sought to conceive. Vivian swiped an embryo and had it implanted in herself (resulting in Philip).

1995: Off camera, a presumed-dead Kate toiled away on a fishing boat.

1996: Kate resurfaced in Salem and was heartbroken to learn Vivian was Victor’s legal wife.

1997: Kate learned Sami had her memory back and threatened to expose her to Austin and Carrie; in turn, Sami threatened to reveal Kate’s past as a prostitute.

1998: When Vivian began wooing Titan’s top authors, Kate turned to Stefano for help.

1999: Determined to help Lucas win custody of Will from Sami, Kate paid Nicole $5 million to marry Lucas.

2000: Victor helped Kate recoup the money she paid Nicole.

2001: Victor uncovered Kate’s plot to kill him and kicked her out, forcing her to take a job at a diner.

2002: Kate and Lucas celebrated when Lucas regained custody of Will.

2003: Roman declared his love for Kate.

2004: Kate and John commiserated after Roman and Marlena were presumed dead.

2005: Roman and Marlena returned home and were shocked to find that Kate and John were engaged.

2006: Kate was horrified by Austin’s engagement to Sami and pleaded with Lexie to reveal the dirt she had on Sami.

2007: Kate exposed that Sami was with EJ the night John was shot.

2008: Kate advised granddaughter Chelsea not to get romantically involved with Daniel.

2009: Kate confronted Daniel and Chloe about their affair, but agreed to keep mum so as not to hurt Lucas.

2010: Kate reconnected with Madeline, Chad’s mother, a pal from their shared past as sex workers.

2011: Kate hired Quinn to blackmail Chloe into prostitution.

2012: Kate’s world crumbled after Stefano learned of her affair with Ian; he ended their marriage and seized control of her businesses.

2013: Kate accused Stefano of having her ex-lover, Rafe, beaten to a pulp.

2014: Convinced Jordan was conning Rafe, Kate vowed to expose her as a fraud.

2015: Kate implored Will not to investigate her shady new beau, Clyde.

2016: Kate took control of Titan and got engaged to Deimos, but ended it after realizing he was obsessed with Nicole.

2017: Kate learned Dario had tricked Abigail into agreeing to marry her, but kept mum to keep her and Chad apart.

2018: Vivian pulled a gun on Kate, and in the ensuing struggle, it appeared that Kate had shot her dead.

2019: Brady asked Victor to fire Kate from Titan; he refused.

2020: Kate embarked on a brand-new career working for the mayor, Abe, as his director of communications.

2021: Kate feigned hysterical blindness and lied about having memory loss after Kristen abducted her, and was determined to get even with Jake, who she’d caught in bed with Gabi.

Calendar Boy: Rafe Hernandez

2009: Rafe convinced Dr. Baker to keep mum about delivering Sami’s baby; he and Sami celebrated, knowing the child would be safe from EJ.

2010: Rafe sought to get Anna to name the person who hired her to kidnap Sydney. When Anna was poisoned, Rafe was arrested.

2011: Rafe faced off with Arnold, the impostor who’d taken his place in Salem at Stefano’s behest.

2012: Rafe and Carrie admitted their love for each other but agreed to part ways in light of her pregnancy by Austin.

2013: Rafe was placed in a medically induced coma after ex-con Jensen mistook him for Nick and attacked him.

2014: Hope led the investigation into Nick’s murder after Rafe recused himself.

2015: A suspicious Rafe and Hope began digging into Clyde’s affairs.

2016: Rafe and Hope were stunned when Aiden turned up alive, claiming the DiMeras had kidnapped him and originally hired him to seduce Hope.

2017: Rafe was poised to arrest Brady for kidnapping and aiding and abetting Nicole, but discovered he was innocent, and was foiled in his efforts to put Deimos behind bars when a key witness against him suddenly died.

2018: After Gabi was convicted of Andre’s murder, Rafe discovered that the true culprit was a mentally ill Abigail, so he worked to free his sister.

2019: Hope suspended Rafe from the force when he ignored orders and got involved in Ted’s effort to find Holly, leading to a car crash and the child’s “death”. Rafe signed the papers ending his marriage to Hope.

2020: Rafe testified against Evan, a.k.a. Christian Maddox, who was accused of murdering Jordan, and fought to retain custody of Jordan’s son, David.

2021: Rafe began dating his new roommate, Ava (much to a jealous Nicole’s chagrin), and investigated Charlie’s murder and Kristen’s kidnapping of Lucas and Sami.