Y&R stars Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren) and Kate Linder (Esther) will be crossing over to B&B, and Marie Osmond will be joining them to make her soap opera debut in the role of the moneyed Countess Von Frankfurt, in a special five-part event that kicks off on October 25 and centers around the highly-anticipated fashion showdown between Eric and Ridge. Osmond first appears on October 27. People was the first to report the news; for more, click here.