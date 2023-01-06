Lisa Rinna Leaves THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS

Lisa Rinna (ex-Billie, DAYS) will not be returning to THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS as the series readies to begin production on season 13. The actress, who joined the show in 2014 along with Eileen Davidson (Ashley, Y&R), released the following statement about her departure: “This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come!’”