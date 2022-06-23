Lead Actor Daytime Emmy Nominee Tests Positive For Covid

Jason Thompson (Billy, Y&R), who is nominated for the Lead Actor award at this year’s Daytime Emmys, revealed that he will be unable to attend ceremony on Friday, June 24 because he tested positive for Covid. On Instagram, he wrote, “After 2.5 years of dodging Covid…I finally tested positive! I’m very sorry to say I won’t be attending the @daytimeemmys tomorrow night and that’s a bummer!! To all my fellow nominees and friends, I wish you all the best, have a fantastic night celebrating what we do. To the best fans in the world, like most of you I will be watching from home cheering on our favorites on @cbstv!! Thank you for an amazing year @youngandrestlesscbs and @sonypictures. I’ll be back to work in a week or so to try and earn another invite to the big night!!! Lots is love!” In an accompanying video, he noted, “I’m pretty bummed out about it … I love the Daytime Emmys, I love celebrating what we do, I love being around my colleagues and my peers [and] I was really looking forward to seeing them.” To view his video in full, click here.