Kimberly McCullough Hints At GH Comeback

Kimberly McCullough hinted that she will return to GH as Robin for the upcoming special episode that will service as a tribute to the late John Reilly and his beloved Port Charles alter ego, Sean Donely, who was a key figure in Robin’s life in her youth. “I did something really cool today that involved wearing make-up and heels all day, which I clearly wasn’t prepared for. Can anyone guess what this cool thing was?” she tweeted, adding, “Here’s a clue- saw some old friends and reminisced about an absent dear one…” The show recently announced that Reilly’s real-life daughter, TikTok star Caitlin Reilly, will appear on the tribute show in the role of Sean’s daughter with Tiffany, Annie (previously called Anna).