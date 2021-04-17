Kimberly McCullough hinted that she will return to GH as Robin for the upcoming special episode that will service as a tribute to the late John Reilly and his beloved Port Charles alter ego, Sean Donely, who was a key figure in Robin’s life in her youth. “I did something really cool today that involved wearing make-up and heels all day, which I clearly wasn’t prepared for. Can anyone guess what this cool thing was?” she tweeted, adding, “Here’s a clue- saw some old friends and reminisced about an absent dear one…” The show recently announced that Reilly’s real-life daughter, TikTok star Caitlin Reilly, will appear on the tribute show in the role of Sean’s daughter with Tiffany, Annie (previously called Anna).
THE LATEST
Kimberly McCullough Hints At GH Comeback
Comments