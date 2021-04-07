Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Netflix Or Amazon Prime? “Amazon Prime. My boyfriend and I just binge-watched THE BOYS and we loved it.”

Romantic Comedy Or Action Flick? “Romantic comedy.”

Jimmy Kimmel Or Jimmy Fallon? “Jimmy Kimmel.”

Hip-hop Or Rock And Roll? “Hip-hop.”

Baseball Or Basketball? “Basketball.”

Instagram Or Twitter? “Instagram.”

Wine Or Beer? “Wine.”

Book Or Magazine? “Book.”

Save Or Splurge? “Splurge.”

Pool Or Ocean? “Ocean.”

Crossword Puzzle Or Board Game? “Board game. Lately, we’ve been playing Sorry, which is so intense in our household!”

Plan Ahead Or Be Spontaneous? “Plan ahead.”

AMERICAN IDOL Or THE VOICE? “AMERICAN IDOL. I haven’t watched any of the new season yet but I watched it last season and loved it.”

Early Bird Or Night Owl? “Night owl.”

Cat Or Dog? “Cat. I love dogs, too, but I have a cat now, and he’s looking at me and I have to make sure he knows he’s loved [laughs]. His name is Astro and he is so cute. He has the biggest personality. He’s just insanely amazing.”

New Or Vintage? “New.”

Homemade Or Store-bought? “Homemade.”

Cook Or Order In? “Cook.”

Salty Or Sweet? “Salty.”

Mild Or Spicy? “Spicy.”

Music Or Podcast? “Music.”