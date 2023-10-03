Justiin Davis Joins B&B

Justiin Davis made his B&B debut today as Eric’s doctor, Colin Colby. The actor, who is real-life friends with Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter), posted the news on Instagram, “There’s a new Doc in town! All new @boldandbeautifulcbs THIS WEEK! 👨🏽‍⚕️ Check those local listings! #BoldandBeautiful @cbstv @Boldinsider @CBSDaytime,” along with a preview from his first episode. Davis has been seen in THE BOYS, which also stars Jensen Ackles (ex-Eric, DAYS), MANIFEST, CHICAGO MED and BOARDWALK EMPIRE.