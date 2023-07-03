6:30 a.m. I wake up to my analog alarm that makes a noise loud enough to wake the entire floor up. But it’s time to head to Television City where I get to do what I love best: act! I weigh myself. Do my morning routine: Water my plants. Drink a thick protein shake. Throw on my favorite shirt of the day. Think about deep stuff.

7:10 a.m. I’m in the car battling with the infamous L.A. traffic. My tunes on the way to work today included some Golder and Marcyline. I check my sides at the stoplights to go over last-minute ideas. Very excited for my scenes today.

7:45 a.m. I hop in the dressing room like I own the place (I do). Get changed into the R.J. Forrester special wardrobe and head on over to the shenanigan room (formerly known as Makeup and Hair). This is where all the fun happens and where the cast catches up with each other. A ton of rehearsals for all the scenes of the day go down here, as well, typically with lines being screamed over hair dryers.

9:00 a.m. Headed to watch Scott [Clifton, Liam] and Darin [Brooks, Wyatt] tear up some scenes before I’m on. Scott and I had a few scenes together the other day that went phenomenally. The whole cast has been so quick to let me into the family.

10 a.m. Shooting some scenes for a light episode Friday for me. Today I was shooting with Scott and Darin for a few scenes. We ran our lines over in hair/makeup … well, we kinda got through them. They’re kind of constantly cracking jokes and I kinda can’t help but join in. Feeling funky fresh though after filming, not gonna lie.

11:00 a.m. Got myself a trim on the hair.

12:00 p.m. Got me some Chipotle as a Friday treat, baby! Just salad, beef, extra hot sauce, guac and cheese. A minimalist’s Chipotle order.

12:45 p.m. Leaving for home. Ride home tunes included Pidge and Calvy.

1:15 p.m. Headed to the gym. Tired but going for a brutal legs and core workout with a little shoulders for fun.

3:30 p.m. Arrive back at home. Drink a huge protein shake. Trouble walking home from the strain on the thighs but we prevail.

4:00 p.m. Dinner time! Steak, salmon and a magical salad. Fillin’ the stomach and the soul today. The magical salad consists of a ridiculously long list of ingredients that include but are not limited to Tapatio [a hot sauce], a hard-boiled egg, olive oil and a ton of other random stuff, i.e., whatever I’m feelin’.

7:30 p.m. Head to the movies at The Grove! Watched The Machine. Solid movie. Super-over-the-top but had some good laughs.

11:00 p.m. Play piano, study Python coding and talk to my friends about our days. No shooting tomorrow, but tomorrow’s my mom’s birthday! So happy birthday, Mom!