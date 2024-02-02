Joshua Benard (Adam) Wraps GENERAL HOSPITAL Stint

Digest has confirmed that Joshua Benard, whose current GH stint as Adam Wright kicked off in September 2023, has completed his storyline arc and last aired on February 1. The door is being kept open for the possibly return of Adam down the line.

The actor made his first appearance as Adam in 2021, but prior to that, in 2018, he made his GH debut as a younger version of Sonny, played by Benard’s real-life father, Maurice Benard.

Evan Hofer (Dex) says “it was awesome” to work alongside Benard. “Maurice watched some of our work together and he was like, ‘You guys have such a great big brother/little brother dynamic!’ Getting to do that with Joshua was so fun because we are buddies outside of work. Getting to have scenes together, especially the one-on-one scenes we got to do, was really wonderful. He’s just a great dude.”

