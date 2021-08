Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Josh Duhamel (ex-Leo, ALL MY CHILDREN) has been cast in NBC’s limited series THE THING ABOUT PAM, opposite Renée Zellweger, deadline.com is reporting exclusively. The actor will play defense attorney Joel Schwartz. To read the full article, click here.