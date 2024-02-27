Join Soap Alum Russell Todd In THE LOCHER ROOM

Soap alum Russell Todd will join host Alan Locher in THE LOCHER ROOM on Wednesday, February 28 at at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST to look back at his career as an actor, model, and agent.

Todd played Jamie Frame on ANOTHER WORLD from 1990-93, Jordy Clegg on CAPITOL in 1986, Jerry Birn on B&B in 1995 and Brad Carlton for 10 episodes in 1993. In addition, he appeared in Friday the 13th Part 2 and Where the Boys Are ’84 in the TV series HIGH MOUNTAIN RANGERS, BORDER SHOUTOUT, JAKE AND THE FATMAN and RIPTIDE. His new thriller, Stiletto, will be released later this year.

