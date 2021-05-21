Johnny Wactor (Brando) Shares His First Impressions Of His GH Co-Stars

Tajh Bellow (TJ): “Tajh is radiant and incredibly determined and passionate about his craft, about acting and life. And he’s a strong dude! I learned that when we had our shoving scenes [laughs].”

Maurice Benard (Sonny): “I haven’t worked with him in a while; I miss him! They’ve taken him away from me and I’m a little upset. Maurice is The Godfather. He is deceptively funny. You don’t expect him to have the sense of humor he does because of the character he plays, but he’s friggin’ hilarious. One of the first few scenes that we worked together, he gave me some advice and he’s just really collaborative. He’s about bringing the nuance and bringing reality to the scene and not overdoing it. His acting is natural and effortless and we had a scene that he felt was being pushed or forced. He was very gentle in his suggestion about making it more real and grounded and the scene turned out to be much more subtle and nuanced and powerful in the right way. He’s got a lot of experience and he’s gracious with his advice about acting.”

Bonnie Burroughs (Gladys): “She gets a lot of crap [from fans online], and I really think that’s just a testament to the writing and to Bonnie’s ability as an actor. She plays someone that is so easily hateable, and she is such a lovable person in real life. Bonnie’s a badass! She’s such a lovely person.”

Steve Burton (Jason): “I miss Steve, too! He’s always cool as a cucumber, man. He’s like Steve McQueen meets James Bond. He’s always level-headed, always knows what to do — he’s unshakable! He’s just fun to work with and I like talking to him about acting and business. Just a good dude.”

Chad Duell (Michael): “He’s got a great sense of humor. The last time we worked together, we got to joke around a little bit and it’s cool working with someone close in age who’s also so well-established on the show. I like him.”

Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis): “Nancy Lee Grahn is a badass! She has such a presence and a don’t-mess- with-me attitude as Alexis, but off camera, she’s so friendly and genuine and curious about you as a person. A lot of times, when we show up to work, we’re so focused on the scenes and the dialogue that we don’t get to fraternize that often, especially with Covid. But the moments I’ve gotten to spend with her, we get to talking about real subject matters and she’s just a really wonderful person.”

Jeff Kober (Cyrus): “Mr. Jeff Kober — that’s my guy. I think I have probably learned the most from him as far as acting goes than any other actor that I’ve worked with on any project. He’s got so much experience in television and film, and he brings such a calming presence and has so much ease in his acting. Cyrus is a vile character, a serpent, but Jeff is such a gentle dude and generous. He is one of my favorite people to work with.”

Sofia Mattsson (Sasha): “God, I’m blessed! I am so blessed to be paired up with her. She’s an absolute professional. I don’t think I’ve ever seen her mess up or drop a line, even in rehearsal. She’s always prepared, she’s dedicated, she’s friendly, she’s kind. I think she’s one of the most talented actresses on the show. And she’s not bad-looking, either! I can’t say enough wonderful things about her. She always brings it, every day.”

Eden McCoy (Josslyn): “I love working with Eden. She’s been on the show for quite a while now and she really takes ownership of the role of Josslyn. It’s always fun working with people who embody their characters so well that when they say, ‘Action!’ and we go, they are that person. She makes it so easy to drop into the scene.”

Kelly Monaco (Sam): “I miss working with Kelly! She’s spicy. I loved our scenes together. I thought there might have been some sparks there. She’s another badass.”

Haley Pullos (Molly): “Our little fling on the show was hot and fun! We had some great chemistry. She was one of the first people that I worked with and I was so impressed with her professionalism. It was very new to me, working on soaps, and it was just easy for her. I was kind of intimidated. I was like, ‘I’m working hard and this seems so easy for her!’ ”

Kirsten Storms (Maxie): “We had some chemistry, too! She’s someone I felt a real ease working with, like with Kelly; it felt like there was a nice ease and chemistry and room for banter, as well. I’m hoping our storyline paths will cross again. As Maxie, she has such a rhythm to her character and then when you talk to her, it’s kind of like talking to a different person.”

Laura Wright (Carly): “Laura Wright’s the queen. If Maurice is The Godfather, Laura is the queen! I actually got to work with her yesterday and it’s always so refreshing to work with someone who is so good. She has such a wealth of experience and knowledge and she is always so positive and so about her role as Carly, and I always get excited when I see that I have scenes with her because I know it’s going to be fun and it’s going to be an acting lesson, too.”