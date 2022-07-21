John Gabriel Tribute Scheduled

Alan Locher will be hosting a tribute to actor John Gabriel (ex-Seneca, RYAN’S HOPE), on his YouTube show, The Locher Room. The actor passed away on June 11. Joining the show will RYAN’S HOPE castmates Michael Corbett (ex-Michael), Ilene Kristen (ex-Delia), Geoff Pierson (ex-Frank) and Louise Shaffer (ex-Rae), as well as John’s daughters, Andrea and Gabriel. The live event will take place on Thursday, July 28 at 3:00 p.m. ET and can be viewed here.