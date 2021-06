Alan Locher will welcome Jill Farren Phelps to his YouTube show, The Locher Room on Wednesday, June 23 at 3 p.m. ET. Phelps has been the EP at ANOTHER WORLD, GH, GUIDING LIGHT, ONE LIFE TO LIVE, SANTA BARBARA AND Y&R and has won 11 Daytime Emmys for her works on soaps. To view the live interview, click here.

