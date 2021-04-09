Netflix Or Amazon Prime? “Netflix. My wife, Jocelyn, and I are actually binge-watching MODERN FAMILY all over again. Those writers — a lot of those guys are the FRASIER and JUST SHOOT ME guys and they were just at the top of their game. Getting to watch them knock it out of the park as a binge has been a real treat for me.”

Romantic Comedy Or Action Flick? “Romantic comedy.”

Jimmy Kimmel Or Jimmy Fallon? “Jimmy Fallon.”

Hip-hop Or Rock And Roll? “Rock and roll, baby!”

Baseball Or Basketball? “Baseball.”

Instagram Or Twitter? “Instagram.”

Wine Or Beer? “Wine. Usually white.”

Book Or Magazine? “Book.”

Save Or Splurge? “Save. Such a boring one, but that’s the truth.”

Pool Or Ocean? “Ocean.”

Crossword Puzzle Or Board Game? “Crossword puzzle. Maura [West, Ava] set me up with The New York Times crossword puzzle app, so I do it every day. Maura and [Executive Producer] Frank Valentini both do it every day and they just school me. I used to think I was a sophisticated, educated person until I started hanging out with these people! And they look at me like I’m just an idiot, like, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ ”

Plan Ahead Or Be Spontaneous? “Plan ahead.”

AMERICAN IDOL Or THE VOICE? “AMERICAN IDOL.”

Early Bird Or Night Owl? “Early bird.”

Cat Or Dog? “Dog.”

New Or Vintage? “Vintage.”

Homemade Or Store-bought? “Homemade.”

Cook Or Order In? “Cook.”

Salty Or Sweet? “Salty.” Mild Or Spicy? “Spicy.”

Music Or Podcast? “Music.”