On the latest Dishing with Digest, Vail Bloom (Heather, Y&R) shared some interesting facts, including 1) how she reacted when her pals at Princeton submitted her to a Maxim contest, landing her in the magazine’s pages, 2) why she expected to be replaced when she was new to Y&R and 3) how she was tapped by VANDERPUMP RULES producers to join the cast of the sudsy reality show.