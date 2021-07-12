ICYMI Sean Kanan Guests On Digest's Podcast

In the latest Dishing With Digest, Sean Kanan (ex-Deacon, B&B/Y&R; ex-A.J., GH et al) shared some interesting facts, including 1) the near-death experience he had while filming Karate Kid III, 2) the memorable encounter he shared with the late Aaron Spelling in Las Vegas, and 3) why his uncanny physical resemblance to cousin-by-marriage Steve Burton (Jason, GH) proved to be a problem for Burton during Kanan’s younger/wilder days.

