In the latest Dishing With Digest, Maurice Benard (Sonny, GH) shared some interesting facts, including 1) why he’s not as eager as fans for “Mike” to go back to being Sonny, 2) the “precious” bond he’s formed with Joyce Guy (Phyllis) and Rif Hutton (Lenny), and 3) how he became Vanessa Marcil’s (ex-Brenda) acting mentor in the early days of their on-screen romance.