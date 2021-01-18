ICYMI Katherine Kelly Lang Guests On Digest's Podcast

In the latest Dishing With Digest, Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B) shared some interesting facts, including 1) that she was cast in her first film, 1979’s Skatetown USA after she visited her boyfriend, one of its stars, on the set and was spotted by producers, 2) that she was a Y&R fan before her 1984 run as Gretchen, a love interest for Michael Damian’s Danny, and 3) that her son Jeremy bought his first car from his earnings after playing Brooke’s son, Rick, as an infant.