On the latest Dishing With Digest, Tajh Bellow (TJ, GH) shared some interesting facts, including 1) what he learned from being on set with stars like Cuba Gooding, Jr. and Sean William Scott, 2) why he almost quit acting before he got his GH gig and 3) the subtle cue he got from Casting Director Mark Teschner that thinks helped him nail his audition for TJ.