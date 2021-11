On the latest Dishing With Digest, GH’s Dominic Zamprogna (Dante) shared some interesting facts, including 1) his memories of working with Kimberly McCullough (ex-Robin) years before he joined GH, 2) how he avoided an on-screen death (at least for a while) on BATTLESTAR GALACTICA, and 3) why he had a new appreciation for GH when he returned to the show last year.