ICYMI Emily O'Brien Guests On Digest's Podcast

In the latest Dishing With Digest, Emily O’Brien (Gwen, DAYS) shared some interesting facts, including 1) the valuable advice she received from Y&R’s casting director when she first read for the show and botched her audition (before being cast as Jana), 2) how she fell into testing the CGI technology later used for Avatar and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and 3) she was originally considered to play Sarah and Zoe on DAYS.

